Egyptian man permanently disabled after being attacked by his wife

Cairo: An Egyptian man was brutally beaten by his wife causing him to have a permanent disability just 67 days after their marriage, local media from the Gulf nation reported on Monday.

As per the media reports, the husband filed a lawsuit against his wife before the Giza Court, demanding compensation of 500,000 Egyptian pounds (Rs 23,56,233) for the damages he sustained after he was severely beaten by her post heated disputes days after the end of the honeymoon.

Speaking about the incident, victim’s mother-in-law raised differences between them. She is alleged to have kicked the victim’s mother from her house when she visited them.

“After my mother left the house, my mother-in-law called her sons to kick me out of her house as well. Several days later, after a reconciliation agreement, my mother-in-law incited my wife to amend the list of movables to reach a value of 700 thousand pounds to secure her future,”Gulf News reported quoting the victim.

The victim’s mother-in law pushed his wife to the brink of insanity in her attempt to control his life and humiliate him. But when he refused and confronted the woman, his wife hit him with an iron rod.

The victim was hospitalized in a critical condition and now has a permanent disability. This led to bitter quarrels between the two families, each of whom filed lawsuits against the other.