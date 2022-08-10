‘Egyptian singer with 2 wives proposed to me’: Urvashi Rautela

Mumbai: Miss Diva Universe Urvashi Rautela is one of the most beautiful and underrated actresses in Bollywood. She marked her debut with Singh Saab The Great in 2013 with Amrita Rao and Sunny Deol and since then there has been no looking back. She has featured in several films like ‘Bhaag Johnny’, ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Hate Story 4’, ‘Pagalpanti’, and many more.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela opened up candidly about her personal life and revealed the endless marriage proposals she received ever since she became an actress. She talked about an ‘awkward proposal’ she got which came from an international singer she met in Dubai.

She said, “I have dealt with so many proposals. But there was one which came from someone, which could have led to a lot of cultural differences. One has to think about their family, especially women have to think of that in their life as it is not easy.”

When asked if that person was an Egyptian singer that she had met in Dubai, Urvashi said, “Yes, but that person already has two wives and four children. I did not want to take such a decision, where I have to go and live so far, or he has to live here.”

While Urvashi did not name the Egyptian Singer, fans are speculating that it was Mohammed Ramadan.

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela had made her international debut with the 2021 music video Versace Baby with Egyptian actor-singer Mohamed Ramadan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the web series Inspector Avinash. She also has the bilingual film Black Rose, based on Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice, as well as the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.