Egyptian woman seeks divorce as husband goes around house in underwear

Cairo: An Egyptian woman seeks divorce after two months of marriage because her husband walks around in their home in underwear, the local media reported on Friday, December 10, 2021.

The woman asked her husband to preserve his dignity and understand her feelings when she saw him walking around in underwear. She kept saying that she needed more time to get used to it and overcome her shyness, but the husband refused to listen.

Her husband refused to do so. Then they came to a compromise after the man asked her to go to her parents’ house for some time to reconsider and make a decision.

“I went to my family’s house waiting him to call or ask about me, but he never did. His carelessness about my feelings prompted me to file for divorce case (khula) with the family court,” Gulf News quoted reporting the Egyptian woman.

The case is still under consideration by the court.