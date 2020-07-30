Egyptians mourn death of ‘doctor of the poor’ Mohamed Mashaly

Cairo: Thousands of people turned out to bid farewell and pay their respects to Dr Mohamed Mashaly, better known as ‘doctor of the poor’. He died on Tuesday morning at the age of 76 at Zahr El-Temsah, in the Beheira governorate of northern Egypt. The Egyptian doctor is said to have treated his patients free of charge for over 50 years.

Dr. Mohamed Mashaly was a well-known doctor in Egyptian city of Tanta. He was awarded with the title “Doctor of the Poor” by officials.

According to Arab News, Dr Mashaly became renowned in his country as the doctor who would take only 5 Egyptian pounds ($0.30) as payment for a visit to his office. Sometimes he did not take any money at all from the poorest people and provided them with free medications, too. He was featured in a number of TV programs and news reports, and many state institutions honored him for his work and generosity.

Turning down a donation worth millions from a TV show, he advised them to offer such donations to the poor and needy. He treated his patients at his clinic until shortly before his death.

Growing up in a poor family, Mashaly built his career from nothing. He not only educated his own children but his brother’s children by struggling hard.

Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Mosque, in a message on Facebook, wrote: “May God grant mercy to the doctor of the poor, Dr. Mohamed Mashaly”, adding that “He knew that life is mortal. Thus, he preferred to help poor and needy patients even during the last days of his life.”

Egypt’s Doctors Syndicate also mourned the loss of Mashaly and condoled his family.

Many people and organizations paid rich tributes to the doctor of the poor by posting messages on social media platform.

A rare human being Dr Mohamed Mashaly who spent his life treating the poor in Egypt for free.. You left us with hope in humanity, May you rest in peace… رحمه الله#محمد_مشالي #طبيب_الغلابة 💔 https://t.co/h0agcp0Psv — Karima Laachir (@KarimaLaachir) July 29, 2020

This person this the only human that deserves to be called a human, Dr. Mohammed Mashaly, May God have mercy on him & bless him in the paradise,lived asceticism in the life, Covetous for the true generosity of his Lord & not the false generosity of people طبيب_الغلابة_في ذمة الله pic.twitter.com/nFSgkirQjI — Mohamed Ahmed (@m_ahmed5550) July 28, 2020

Yesterday, the humanity lost a great man and a role model for doctors all around the world.

R.I.P Dr. Mohamed Mashaly Who Dedicated His Life & Career To Treat Poor and called "The doctor of the poor"https://t.co/NzLBSIhIy6#طبيب_الغلابه#TheDoctorOfThePoor — Salameh AlHabashneh (@salameh_alarood) July 29, 2020

Today Egypt lost a rare humanitarian, the doctor of the poor, his legacy and example should be a light for many to follow, his deeds and modesty made him famous, he will be greatly missed a true human Doctor, RIP Dr. Mohamed Mashaly. — Medhat (@medi1) July 28, 2020

Doctor Al-Ghilabah, Dr. Mohamed Mashaly, passed away from our scientist at dawn today, leaving behind the love of people and their prayers .. Oh God, have mercy on him and enter your gardens with your friends and martyrs. pic.twitter.com/zdvaL1HkAy — Yassin (@Yassin63731648) July 29, 2020