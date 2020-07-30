Egyptians mourn death of ‘doctor of the poor’ Mohamed Mashaly

Cairo: Thousands of people turned out to bid farewell and pay their respects to Dr Mohamed Mashaly, better known as ‘doctor of the poor’. He died on Tuesday morning at the age of 76 at Zahr El-Temsah, in the Beheira governorate of northern Egypt. The Egyptian doctor is said to have treated his patients free of charge for over 50 years.
Dr. Mohamed Mashaly was a well-known doctor in Egyptian city of Tanta. He was awarded with the title “Doctor of the Poor” by officials.
According to Arab News, Dr Mashaly became renowned in his country as the doctor who would take only 5 Egyptian pounds ($0.30) as payment for a visit to his office. Sometimes he did not take any money at all from the poorest people and provided them with free medications, too. He was featured in a number of TV programs and news reports, and many state institutions honored him for his work and generosity.
Turning down a donation worth millions from a TV show, he advised them to offer such donations to the poor and needy. He treated his patients at his clinic until shortly before his death.
Growing up in a poor family, Mashaly built his career from nothing. He not only educated his own children but his brother’s children by struggling hard.
Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Mosque, in a message on Facebook, wrote: “May God grant mercy to the doctor of the poor, Dr. Mohamed Mashaly”, adding that “He knew that life is mortal. Thus, he preferred to help poor and needy patients even during the last days of his life.”
Egypt’s Doctors Syndicate also mourned the loss of Mashaly and condoled his family.
Many people and organizations paid rich tributes to the doctor of the poor by posting messages on social media platform.