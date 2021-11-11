Egyptians sing ‘My blood is Palestine’ at Israeli tourists

It is reported that this act affected the two Israelis, which prompted them to leave the yacht in the end.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 11th November 2021 6:00 pm IST
Watch: Egyptians chant “I am Palestinian blood” at Israeli tourists
Representative Image

A group of Egyptian students began dancing and singing the famous Palestinian song ‘My Blood is Palestinian’ after finding out two Israeli tourists on a tourist yacht in the city of Dahab in the Red Sea.

The Egyptian students who are graduates of the Faculty of Pharmacy, were celebrating their graduation by provoking the Israeli tourists, forcing them to leave by chanting slogans of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Watch ‘My blood is Palestine’ performance here:

It is reported that this act affected the two Israelis, which prompted them to leave the yacht in the end.

MS Education Academy

Opinions varied about the clip, as tweeters saw that it was not the best behavior to respond to them.

One of the Twitter users Hajar said, “This was the simplest reaction that anyone could give, because we have no other, at least better, reaction. We will not accept them until the Day of Judgment (in reference to the Israelis).”

Egyptian author and politician, Amr Abdel Hadi, mentioned the video as having a “nice significance deeper than a track.” Abdel Hadi mentioned that the Arab leaders who have been normalising ties with the occupation state of Israel, are not helping the situation. “The Arabs’ pulse is heading in opposition to their rulers’ will, and shortly Israel will lose greater than what it gained,” he tweeted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button