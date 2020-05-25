Eid 2020 is different but very special for me

Mumbai: TV actress Ssara Khan says this year Eid celebrations will be different but will remain special.

TV actress Sara Khan played her first lead role as Sadhna in the television show ‘Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai’ in 2007.

She says, ‘Celebrations are the feeling… and when you are all happy.. all excited.. all in thoughts of enjoying nothing can stop you from celebrating.. just the way and style might differ.. During the lockdown, we can go or invite people, but still we can share greetings.. we can feel the presence virtually.. This time I’m going to be meeting my entire family and friends across the globe, but through video call! Interestingly this will have all total different fun and 2020 eid will be special memory to be shared…”

Also Read Sara Ali Khan shares before and after effect of lockdown on her

This is the first Eid where I didn’t work towards finding the Eid dress. So, I’m going to wear what I have in my wardrobe. I’m also going to cook sheer khurma, dahi vadas, and of course since it’s Meethi Eid, I’ll be making Muzafir. Muzafir is this authentic dish that I learned from my dadi (Grandmother).”

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.