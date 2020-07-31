Eid-al-Adha in Hyderabad: Family to sacrifice sheep weighing 130 kg

Hyderabad: With Eid al-Adha right around the corner, a family in Hyderabad is set to sacrifice a 1.5 lakh-rupee sheep, weighing over 130 kilograms for the festival.

According to the sheep’s owner, Mohammed Sarwar, his family aims to sacrifice a healthy and strong animal every year.

Sheep weighs 128 to 131 kgs

“Every year as we celebrate Eid al-Adha, we aim to sacrifice a strong and healthy animal in the name of God. Our family has been following this tradition for decades. Our sheep named, Pyari Mohammed, weighs 128 to 131 kilograms and feeds on dry fruits, apples, milk and chickpeas. We take him for a walk twice a day. He will be sacrificed in the name of the Almighty on the day of Eid al-Adha. We hope God accepts our sacrifices and helps us get rid of the coronavirus pandemic soon,” Sarwar told ANI.

Vilayati

He added, “This breed of sheep is known as ‘vilayati’. It is brought for ‘Khurbani’ (sacrifice) on the occasion of Eid al Adha.”

This year, Eid al Adha (also known as Bakri-Eid) will be celebrated from Thursday evening and will end on Friday evening.

Source: ANI