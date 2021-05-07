Eid Al Fitr:  Etihad airways offers 50 percent discount from Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Etihad airways is offering 50 per cent Eid Al-Fitr discounts on selected routes from Abu Dhabi.

During the Eid break, Etihad Airways is offering a direct reduction of more than 50 per cent at places comparing Seychelles and Athens. The sale, which ends on May 12, is valid for travel until November 20.

According to Gulf News, fares from Abu Dhabi to Casablanca begin from Dh995, Moscow’s from Dh1,495, and Zurich at Dh1,895.

With return enterprise fares ranging from Abu Dhabi to Colombo on Dh2,495, the alliance is spread across all of the Alliance’s cabins.

Travelers can master quarantine-free travel to Casablanca, Geneva, Zurich, Moscow, and again upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.

For vaccinated residents and citizens returning to the capital from countries not on Abu Dhabi’s “green list”, the quarantine period has been reduced to five days.

As part of the airline’s ’50th Year’ of the program, three guests can win up to 50 times their flight fare in Etihad Credit. It can be used for flights, upgrades and additional payments anytime within two years.