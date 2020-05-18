Eid celebrations in Oman banned due to COVID-19 outbreak

Muscat: Eid celebration in Oman has been banned by the Supreme Committee to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The committee has imposed ban on following activities.

Livestock auctions Eid prayers Eid greeting gatherings Eid group celebrations etc.

The Committee has authorized police to impose fine on individual, public institutions, private institutions if they are found violating precautionary measures.

COVID-19 restrictions likely to be relaxed

The country is likely to relax restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of the virus. However, everyone has to adhere to preventive measures.

As per the Supreme Committee’s rules, everyone must wear a mask in public places including the workplace.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.