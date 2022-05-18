Eid Milap organized in USA

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 18th May 2022 3:03 pm IST
Eid Milap in USA
Eid Milap in USA

Mohammad Mujahed Zaffar hosted Eid Milap celebrations at his home on May 6, 2022, for all residents of the Cadence Park community in the historic City of Sanford, Florida.

This event was attended by most IT/Non-IT residents along with their families and had a gala time. During this event, a lot of awareness on Eid/culture was shared with the invitees along with relishing the Eid Delicacies (Sheer Korma and many other snacks).

Families enjoyed these celebrations and wanted this tradition to continue every year to bring people together from different cultures/ethnicity on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid Milap in USA
