Eid shopping at Charminar: Huge crowd poses threat of COVID-19 spread

Hyderabad: Charminar which is a famous place for Eid shopping is witnessing huge crowd. Despite the threat of COVID-19 spread, people are seen violating physical distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols.

Ever since the imposition of the night curfew in Telangana, people started going out for shopping during the daytime. The huge crowds are also being witnessed at Gulzar Houz, Laad Bazar, Shahran, Pathergatti, Patel market, and other nearby places. Apart from Eid shopping, non-Muslim’s wedding season also contributing to the crowd at Charminar.

Recently, after an English TV channel had presented crowded scenes of Charminar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has said that it is old footage.

In order to find the truth, Siasat reporter has visited the spot. It was found that people were busy in Eid shopping without bothering about the social distancing norms.

COVID-19 cases

Although, as per government’s bulletin, the number of COVID-19 cases are declining in the state, the huge crowd poses a risk of COVID-19 spread in the city.

As per the bulletin released by the government yesterday, the state reported 4,976 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.97 lakh while the toll stood at 2,739 with 35 more casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad accounted for the most number of cases with 851, followed by Rangareddy (417) and Medchal Malkajgiri (384), the bulletin said.

Currently, tthe state has 65,757 active cases.

Meanwhile, the country on Sunday reported more than four lakh daily COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row. 4,092 COVID-related deaths were also registered in 24 hours.

At present, India has 37,36,648 active COVID-19 cases.

In such a situation, huge gathering at any place poses a threat of COVID-19 spread. Adhering to COVID-19 protocols is the key to break the virus chain.