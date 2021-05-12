Eid shopping at Charminar: Huge crowd witnessed after lockdown announcement

Hyderabad: Soon after the announcement of lockdown in Telangana, people on Tuesday rushed to Charminar for Eid shopping. Traders and shop owners witnessed spike in sales.

Although, the government imposed 10-day lockdown, it allowed relaxation of four hours i.e., from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. In the relaxation time, shops can remain open.

The lockdown has been imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State as the number of active cases has crossed 60 thousand-mark.

In the past few days, huge rush was witnessed at Charminar despite the threat of COVID-19. Many people who were visiting the area for Eid shopping were seen violating social distancing norms.