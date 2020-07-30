Eid-ul-Adha butchers to charge more for ‘Qurbani’

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Adha butchers will increase charges for Qurbani (slaughtering) the animal for this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The butchers have said that they will charge Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 1,500 to slaughter each goat or sheep. It may be mentioned that the prices of slaughtering will also increase depending upon the height and weight of the animal.

According to sources, other butchers who have decided to take all safety measures while they go for slaughtering animals on Eid-ul-Adha. They say that they will carry a sanitiser, disinfecting spray, gloves and face mask.

Several other butchers who use to come from various rural areas and neighbouring districts to the Hyderabad city only on the occasion of Bakr-Eid so that they could earn money by slaughtering Qurbani animals. These butchers have been asked by their village superiors not to visit Hyderabad city as it has a large number of COVID-19 cases. If they go they will not be allowed to return back to the villages.

This has become a new concern for the community where the community may face difficulties for slaughtering animals on this Eid.

Moreover, with Bakr-Eid, the festival of sacrifice, just a few days away, no one seems running around to buy animals in the markets due to Corona outbreak.

The Eid-ul-Adha (Bakr-Eid) will be observed on Saturday. No people were seen rushing to purchase sacrifice animals which include sheep, goat, and cattle. Every year, traders and farmers bring hordes of sheep and goats from various districts and states to Hyderabad and set up their temporary stalls in the areas like Malakpet, Chanchalguda, Khilwath, Falaknuma, Chandrayanagutta, Nampally, Mallepally, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Golconda, Bandlaguda and several other busy areas with Muslim population. This year these temporary animal markets wore a deserted look all the streets and areas have not witnessed any of the animal shop.

For the first time, Muslims will also celebrated Eid-ul-Adha and practice Qurbani online. On the internet and on several social media platforms, the business of sacrificing these animals is making the news. Several traders have taken their business online by sending pictures and videos of the animals to buyers on social media and also with offering online payment options. They assured that the Qurbani will be done as per Shairah law.

In this corona times, no need to running around in the market to buy animals for sacrifice, no need to scout for the butcher for slaughtering animal. These traders are outsourcing the work in groups who not only buy the sheep, goats and cattle for people but also slaughter the animals and deliver the meat at their doorsteps as per their wish.

The traders said, “For those who want sheep for sacrifice, traders are charging Rs 400 per kg (live sheep) or around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 for sheep (Telangana Potla), and Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 for slaughter, cleaning and cutting the meat with free home delivery,” said Mazhar Qureshi a trader in Old City.

“The other breeds of sheep like Dumba, Kadga, Nasi, Khassi, Menda, Jamunapuri with (long ears) and many other varieties are not available. Hence, the people may not sacrifice such breeds this year,” said Moin, another trader.

As the prices of sheep and cattle have gone up by 20 to 30 per cent, the price of sheep is Rs 400 kg for the living one, while earlier it was Rs 360 kg and each ‘hissa’ (taking part) in cattle this year costs Rs 3,200 to Rs 3,500, last year it was Rs 3,000, he added.

Jamia Nizamia, the leading Islamic seminary, cleared on Qurbani (sacrifice) during Eid-ul-Adha, saying that there is no alternative to sacrificing sheep on the day of Bakr-Eid.

Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed of Jamia Nizamia said “It is compulsory for those persons who are eligible for sacrificing as per the ‘Shariah’ during the Eid-ul-Adha, and clarified that dividing the animal into three parts is not compulsory as per Shariah. One can also keep the entire meat with oneself or distribute it completely to the poor,” added Maulana.