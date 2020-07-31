Eid ul-Adha: Crowds thinner at Guwahati markets

Posted By Qayam Published: 31st July 2020 11:11 am IST

Guwahati: Markets in Guwahati witnessed low footfalls during the Eid al-Adha celebrations due to the impact of COVID-19 on Friday.

Bakra Eid celebrations have been hard hit this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as people follow quarantine and social distancing guidelines.

A shopkeeper told ANI, “There are fewer customers in the market these days. Our business has been hit.”

Not only the pandemic, Assam has also been hit by flooding of the banks of the Brahmaputra river.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Assam has 8,371 active cases as of today, having recorded 92 deaths till now.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close