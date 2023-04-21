Eid-ul-Fitr in India: Here’re live updates on Moon sighting

Hyderabad: Muslims across the globe, including India, celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival’s date is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal.

Currently, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Hyderabad is holding its monthly meeting for the sighting of the Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1444 crescent moon. The committee is responsible for announcing the sighting of the moon and declaring the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India based on Shariah evidence.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on Saturday if crescent moon is sighted today

If the crescent moon is sighted in India today, the Eid-ul-Fitr festival in the country will be celebrated on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be celebrated on Sunday.

The public has also been asked to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon. If they see it by 8 pm, the phone number 040-24603597 can be dialed to pass on the information. After 8 pm, the numbers 040-24521088, 24513246, 24576832 or mobile numbers 9885151354, 900000138, 98661112393, 93919664951 can be dialed.

Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid today

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today as the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted yesterday. The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, many other countries including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr today.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival that is celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

Live updates

6:00 pm: Crescent moon has been sighted in New Zealand. The country will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

6:15 pm: As Shawwal moon has been sighted in Mareeba (Queensland), Australia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22.