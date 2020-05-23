Eid-ul-Fitr in India: Live updates on Moon Sighting

Hyderabad: In India, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 24th May if the crescent is sighted tonight.

Eid-ul-Fitr in India: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee hold meeting

The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee (MSC)) is holding its monthly meeting under the supervision of Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari, President of Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan at Hussaini Building, Mauzzam Jahi Market.

The information on sighting of Moon can be passed on to the committee by dialing 24603597, till 8:00 pm. They can call on any the phone numbers 24579832, 24513246 and 939164951 after 8 p.m.

Date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India

The final date of Eid in India will be confirmed after the sighting of Moon.

It may be mentioned that in Saudi Arabia, the Moon was not sighted yesterday and the residents of Kingdom will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday.

Live updates

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan greeted people of Kerala on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has greeted Keralites all over the world on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/uLbyy3DR1g — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) May 23, 2020

