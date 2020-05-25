Eid-ul-Fitr: This NGO serves Sheer Khurma to COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday city-based NGO, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) celebrated Eid with joy and happiness along with the Coronavirus patients in two level-1 Quarantine Centre in the city.

The Volunteers of HHF, made Sheer Khurma the traditional EID sweet and sent the traditional EID delicacy to Government District Area Hospital, King Koti and Government Nizamia General Hospital both of which are level 1 Quarantine Centres for COVID -19.

The NGO had been providing Nutritional food supplements and Fruits to District Area Hospital, King Koti for COVID -19 patients for the past 60 days daily as per the number of patients admitted & this campaign was supported by an alumnus of St Georges Grammar School through the NGO.

Most of the patients in level 1 Quarantine are contacts of primary and secondary positive cases and are required to undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine & cannot go home for EID till the end of Quarantine period & sharing a small joy with them will only make them feel better for the moment says Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.

Informing about the distribution process, Mujtaba told that the Sheer Khurma was packed in plastic containers and handed over to the Hospital authorities – They, in turn, send one patient care coordinator in total PPE Hazmat to hand over each box to one patient at the bedside.

