Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia: Live updates on Moon Sighting

Riyadh: In Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 23rd May if the crescent is sighted tonight.

However, according to astronomers at the observatory of Majmaah University, Riyadh, the chances of sighting crescent on 22nd May is very less.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia: Scientific calculation

As per the calculation, the sunset will take place at 6:39 p.m. whereas Moon will set 13 minutes before Sun at 6:26 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, Moon can be sighted as it will set 43 minutes after Sun at 7:23 p.m. at 293 degrees.

Final date will be confirmed soon

It may be noted that the above prediction is just a scientific calculation. The final decision on the date of the Eid in Saudi Arabia can be confirmed only after the sighting of the Moon.

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will be updated here once it is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has asked Muslims throughout the Kingdom to report if they sight the crescent.

Live updates

In Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 24th May as the moon is not sighted in these countries.

