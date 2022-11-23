Eight from Chhattisgarh killed in Andhra road accident

Amaravati: Eight persons were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Boddagudem village in Chintur mandal. Six persons travelling in the car were killed on the spot while two others succumbed at a hospital at Bhadrachalam.

Also Read Six killed in road accident on AP-Telangana border

According to police, the deceased were from Chhattisgarh. They were returning to their home state after a visit to Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

Two injured were undergoing treatment at Bhadrachalam hospital.

Over speed is believed to have caused the accident. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.