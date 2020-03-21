COVID-19: Eight Indonesians shifted to hospital from Hyd mosque

Hyderabad: Eight Indonesians from Mallepally’s main mosque have been shifted to Gandhi hospital on Thursday on Coronavirus suspicion.

In the hospital, they have been isolated and kept under watch.

Saleem Ahmed, Secretary of the mosque, said that this group arrived at the mosque on Wednesday night and was staying in the guest house in Mallepally usually provided by the mosque to Tableeghi (preacher) group.

Another group found affected in Karimnagar

An official from Habeeb Nagar police station disclosed that on receiving the information the police reached the mosque and shifted the group to the hospital. The police have taken this step as a preventive measure as one group of Indonesians was already found affected with COVID-19 in a Karimnagar mosque.

