Eight-member transgender gang arrested for extortion

Hyderabad, Dec 26 : Cyberabad police have arrested eight transgenders for allegedly harassing a man and extorting money from him.

The police took the action after one Panchangam Chalapthi, a resident of Pragathianagar, Bachupally Mandal in Medchal district, complained that the transgenders harassed and abused him, forcing him to pay them Rs.16,500.

The incident occurred on Friday when Chalapathi and his family members were performing puja at his flat a day after his son’s marriage. The accused demanded Rs.20,000 and complainant refused, the transgenders started abusing them in vulgar language and created nuisance. The complainant was scared and he gave Rs.16,500 from his pocket. They fled in an autorickshaw after collecting the money.

Bachupally police registered a case and took up investigation. They nabbed eight transgenders who were gathering information through autorickshaw drivers about the scheduled dates of functions like marriages, shop openings, house warming, birthday parties and other functions conducted on auspicious days by the public at their respective houses or functions halls or commercial areas.

After collecting the information, the accused gang used to visit the venues and demand huge money from the victims/organisers and if the latter refuse, the transgenders were creating nuisance, panic by threatening the victims, defaming them by uttering abusive words/gestures by exposing their private parts in the functions before victims’ family members and guests.

Police booked the accused for extortion and seized Rs.16,500 and seven mobile phones from them. They were all sent to judicial custody.

Police said people may complain about such harassment and extortion to nearest police station or dial 100 or Whatsapp number 9490617444.

