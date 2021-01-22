Eight mini hubs for Telangana Diagnostics launched today

Hyderabad: Eight mini hubs for Telangana Diagnostics—a government scheme which provides free diagnostic tests for the poor—were launched on Friday at different parts of the city.

State’s urban development minister K Tarakarama Rao, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, deputy speaker T Padma Rao and several others participated in inaugurations in Sriram Nagar, Amberpet and Chandrayangutta. The new mini hubs will also be inaugurated in Lalapet, Barkas, Jangampeta, Panipura, Puranapul and Sithaphalmandi.

Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated Telangana Diagnostics Mini Hub at Sriram Nagar. MLA @magantigopimla and Dy Mayor @Babafasiuddin participated. pic.twitter.com/MFCm7QpN0b — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 22, 2021

Inaugurated Telangana diagnostics mini-hub along with MLA Kaleru Venkatesh Garu in MCH Colony of Amberpet Assembly Constituency. pic.twitter.com/jZ4HDZavq4 — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) January 22, 2021

Inaugurated Telangana diagnostics mini-hub in Jangammet locality of Chandrayangutta. pic.twitter.com/oxuX4oEV0z — Theegulla Padma Rao (@TPadmaRao) January 22, 2021

Telangana diagnostics mini-hub is initiated with an intention to provide diagnostic services to all the patients attending the health facilities in GHMC limits to start with pathological services and expand to the imaging services.

In these hubs, the citizens can avail various diagnostic services including X-Ray, ECG, Radiology Services at free of cost.

Initially started in urban health centers, Telangana diagnostics was gradually expanded to GHMC-affiliated Basti dispensaries, community health centers and wellness centers.

Currently 319 hospitals are conducting 57 types of blood and urine tests on OP services.

The medical community estimates that over 10 lakh poor people have benefited under the scheme in the last three years, which has saved the people from having to spend around Rs 15 crore for diagnostic tests.

The Department of Health has decided to make more tests available to the public in this order.