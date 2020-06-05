Eight more die of Covid in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Coronavirus claimed eight more lives in Telangana on Friday, pushing the state’s death toll to 113.

This is the highest single-day fatality figure since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

The state has been reporting fatalities on a daily basis for the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, Telangana also saw one of the highest single-day jumps in positive cases with 143 people testing positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, ending 5 p.m. on Friday.

However, for a second day in a row, no new cases were reported among migrants and deportees.

Out of 143 new cases, 116 were reported in Greater Hyderabad, the worst affected among all districts in the state. Eight people also tested positive in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

With this, the state’s tally of cases rose to 3,290 including 448 migrants, deportees and foreign returnees.

With recovery and discharge of 1,627 people so far, the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals stands at 1,550.

Meanwhile, Health Minister E. Rajender maintained that the state is following the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct COVID-19 tests on symptomatic and high-risk people.

He once again dismissed the allegations by the opposition parties that the government is doing fewer tests. Contending that such allegations by the opposition were proving a hindrance to the government in its efforts to tackle the situation, he advised the opposition to give constructive advice to the government.

Referring to increasing number of covid cases among doctors and other frontline workers, Rajender said the government was taking all steps for their protection.

The minister claimed that over 10 lakh PPE kits and the required number of masks for doctors were available.

Source: IANS

