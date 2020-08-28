Eight people involved in vehicle thefts arrested

An illegal firearm and three knives were seized too

By Mansoor Published: 28th August 2020 3:29 pm IST
Two arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly donating Rs 2 cr to AAP through shell companies

Noida: Eight suspected robbers involved in mobile phone and vehicle thefts have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida since Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

Five accused were held in Dadri police station area on Friday morning, and a stolen car was recovered, the police said.

They were identified as Nikhil Kumar, Kailash Chand Sharma, Sandeep, Inder Raj alias Mohit, and Aazaad, all natives of adjoining Bulandshahr district, a police spokesperson said.

Besides the car, 10 stolen mobile phones of various brands were also recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said.

An illegal firearm and three knives were seized too, the police said.

READ:  Australia open to taking gunman back from New Zealand

In a separate incident, Dadri police on Thursday evening arrested another gang of three men allegedly involved in thefts of two-wheelers in the NCR, the spokesperson said.

They were identified as Sonu Singh, a native of Shamli district, Akash Sharma and Ankit, both Greater Noida residents, the official said.

Three stolen motorcycles registered in Noida, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr district were recovered from their possession, besides a dismantled two-wheeler bearing a chassis number registered in Haryana, the official added.

Separate FIRs have been lodged in both the cases and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close