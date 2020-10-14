Eight persons of a family washed away in city, 2 bodies traced

Hyderabad: In an yet another tragic incident, eight persons of a family were reportedly washed away in Ali Nagar under Mailardevpally police station limits.

However the police have retrieved two dead bodies from the nearby area. According to the sources, the family of Mohammed Abdul Taher Qureshi was washed away on Palle Cheruvu lake in Ali Nagar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In wake of heavy downpour, the family was standing outside their residence when the complete staircase was washed away in rain water.

The persons whose bodies have been recovered are Dargash Qureshi and Farzana Taher. Missing persons who are yet to be traced are Mohammed Abdul Qureshi, Mohammed Abdul Wajid Qureshi,Wasey Qureshi, Humaira Tabassum, Abdul Wasey Qureshi, Abdul Wahab Qureshi, Amera Bibi (Children).

The MBT Spokesperson Amjedullah Khan Khalid has demanded the Government to expedite the efforts to trace the missing persons.