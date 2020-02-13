Eight youngsters take ‘Diksha’ in Surat

A+ A-

Surat: At least eight youngsters aged between 12 and 28 in Surat have decided to renounce worldly pleasures and embrace monkhood.

The ‘Diksha’ ceremony to become a Jain monk was carried out on Thursday.

“I have studied till Class 6. The sooner we take ‘diksha’ it is better. The only way to peace and salvation is to lead a simple life. Our Gods have also gained knowledge by taking ‘diksha’,” Jinesh Parikh told ANI.

“My parents asked me to wait for another two to three years but I really did not feel the need to wait as there was nothing I was gaining,” he added.

Meanwhile, another youth, Bhavya Jain, shared her experience and said the education and jobs have never given her satisfaction.

“I have never received satisfaction even after completing my studies or with my job. I always wanted happiness and peace which I never received in my life. So, I chose this way to gain everything which I have wanted in my life,” Jain said.

“The pleasures we enjoy here are not permanent as this world is temporary and it will remain so,” she added.

The teenager said that her mother was happy with her decision but she had to convince her father for four years.