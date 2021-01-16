Eijaz Khan to quit Bigg Boss 14, here’s why

Mumbai: In another shocking twist in Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan, who has emerged as one of the strongest contestants, is set to exit from the show. Earlier, Jasmin Bhasin, who was also a strong participant, was eliminated from the show which left fans and viewers in shock.

While Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the house, Eijaz Khan is leaving Bigg Boss 14 because, the actor has to be available for the shoot of his upcoming film whose shooting was halted due to coronavirus pandemic.

Eijaz Khan’s team tried to manage dates with the producers, but things did not work out as expected. Now, he has to say good-bye to the house.

According to Times Of India report, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been roped in by the makers of the show as Eijaz Khan’s replacement. If sources are to be believed, Eijaz will not return to ‘Bigg Boss 14.

As per the same report, Devoleena is currently quarantining in a hotel and is expected to enter the BB house in the next couple of days. She will first be taken to the secret room till she completes her mandatory quarantine period. She will watch the other contestants, who will be unaware about her presence, report said.

With a strong contestants like Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan exiting the show, we are waiting what makers have in their sleeves to make the show more interesting and keep the audience hooked to it.

Meanwhile, after Jasmin and Eijaz’s0 eviction, eight contestants are left to play the game in Bigg Boss 14. This includes Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rahul Vaidya, and Sonali Phogat. Nothing is confirmed yer about Devoleena Bhattacharjee.