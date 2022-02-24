Ekta Kapoor gets kidnapped, video goes viral!

Mumbai: TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is currently awaiting the grand premiere of her upcoming fearless reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. She is also enjoying the successful response that she is receiving for her ongoing show Naagin 6. While fans are excited to see Ekta’s upcoming controversial reality show, her recent video has left fans shocked.

Well, in a shocking turn of events, Ekta Kapoor got kidnapped at gunpoint by two masked men recently.

In the viral video, that was surfaced on social media, Ekta can be seen smiling and walking towards the car as shutterbugs click her. Two masked men emerge who flash their guns and force Ekta to get inside the vehicle as the paparazzi scream for help, The masked men can be seen shouting ‘chal andar baith (go, sit inside)’ as Ekta struggles. The men ask the paparazzi to shut their cameras and disperse the crowd.

Watch the video below.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens were quick to point out that it was a Lock Upp promotion. Some even went on to call the ‘kidnapping’ as a ‘publicity stunt’.

Fake or real?

Well, well, we are here to tell you the truth behind the video. Ekta Kapoor pulled off the shocking stunt as a part of the promotions of her another upcoming Voot show Apharan.

Sharing a video where she is announcing the same, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “It was fun to give you a taste of my Apharan! Get set to watch the teaser of the all-new season of #Apharan2 on 24th Feb at 12pm! #SabkaKategaDobara @VootSelect #Apharan2OnVoot.” In the video, Ekta is seen inside a vanity van.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp

Lock Upp is all set to premiere on Alt Balaji and MX Player on February 27. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show will have 16 celebrity contestants locked up in two prisons for 72 days. So far, makers have revealed the names of three confirmed contestants — Nishan Rawal, Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey.