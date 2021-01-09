Elavenil, Hazarika clinch 10m rifle titles at shooting national trials

New Delhi, Jan 9 : Reigning world number one Elavenil Valarivan won the women’s T1 10m air rifle national selection trials at the Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Saturday while Assam’s Hriday Hazarika won the corresponding men’s competition.

Gujarat’s Elavenil shot 628.3 after the 60-shot qualification round to enter the final in fourth place. Rajasthan’s Nisha Kanwar top scored with 631.8 as she led a strong eight-woman field into the final.

The world number one turned out to be too strong in the final, beating senior shooter and Olympian Ayonika Paul of the Railways comfortably. Elavenil finished with 251.7, two points ahead of second-placed Ayonika. Shriyanka Sadangi of Odhisa finished third.

In the men’s event, Assam’s Hriday Hazarika delivered a start to finish performance in the final, beating Madhya Pradesh’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, a Tokyo Olympics quota holder, 253.2 to 251.5.

Punjab’s Arjun Babuta, who had topped qualifying round earlier with a score of 629.6, finished third with 230.0. Two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput, who had won the T1 50m rifle 3 position trials earlier, finished fourth.

The day also saw the commencement of the men’s and women’s T2 skeet shooting trials. Zahara Deesawala and Aayush Rudraraju were leading the women’s and men’s qualification fields, respectively. The final will be held on Sunday.

