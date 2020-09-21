Elderly couple adopts Rhinoceros at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: An elderly couple has adopted a rhinoceros at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) here for three months on the occasion of ‘International Rhinoceros Day’, which will be celebrated on September 22.

Inspired from their grandson Chinmay Shah who had adopted a tiger last week, Mr. and Mrs. Om Prakash Agarwal came forward to adopt a one-horned Indian rhinoceros named “Sai Vijay”.

The couple along with Kantilal Shah visited the office of the zoo’s Curator and handed over a cheque of Rs. 25,000 to the Deputy Curator A. Nagamani towards adoption of the Rhino for a period of three months.

Mr. Agarwal said that he is impressed with the care provided to the animals by the zoo staff and officers even during the ongoing pandemic. He appreciated the officers for showing dedication in maintaining the zoo even though it is under lockdown for visitors since March.

N. Kshitija, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, informed that the NZP has three rhinos (2 male named Suraj and Sai Vijay and one female Saraswati). “The ‘Great Indian One Horned Rhinoceros’ is a precious animal that is an endemic species in India and is found in the Karziranga National Park in Assam. The NZP has a strategic animal breeding plan under which the Rhinoceros is also bred in the zoo. Last year a Male Rhinoceros calf namely Ramu aged about 4 years old was given to Chennai Zoo under the animal exchange programme in return received two Hippopotamus,” she added.

On the occasion of “International Rhinoceros Day” the Nehru Zoological Park is conducting online Quiz competitions for all the age groups on Tuesday.