Elderly man commits suicide over fear of contracting COVID-19

Mumbai: The fear of contracting COVID-19 infection allegedly led a 65-year-old man to commit suicide in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred at Mangewadi in Patoda taluka on Thursday, when a passerby found the body of Asaram Pote hanging from a tree in his farm, an official said.
The police were immediately alerted and Pote’s body was brought down in the presence of his relatives and locals, he said.
A suicide note was found on the deceased’s person, in which he said that he had taken the extreme step as he was scared of contracting COVID-19 and no one should be held responsible for his death, the official said.
A case of accidental death was registered in this regard and further probe was underway, he added.
