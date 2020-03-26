menu
Elderly man tests positive for coronavirus in West Bengal

Posted by Syed Qayam Ali Published: March 26, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Kolkata: An eldlerly man tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal, 10th case of the deadly viral disease in the state, health officials said on Thuraday.

The 66-year-old from Nayabad in Kolkata had no history of travelling abroad or outside the state.

He had recently attended a wedding in Midnapore and might have come in contact with a person infected with the virus.

He is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of a private hospital and his family kept in home isolation under police protection, sources said.

The state has reported 10 COVID 19 cases so far of which one died.

Source: PTI

