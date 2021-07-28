Election Commission to decide on Telangana MLC polls soon

Hyderabad: Election Commission (EC) is to decide to fill up six MLC posts under MLA quota in Telangana state. The election commission reportedly wrote a letter to the state government to respond to conduct elections.

The EC postponed the same polls due to corona pandemic and second wave so far. There are six MLC posts fell vacant now of – Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Nethi Vidyasagar Rao, Kadiam Srihari, B Venkateshwarlu, Fariduddin and Akula Lalitha respectively on June 6.

To fill up them as per procedures the EC tried and put off the process due to corona cases spike. Since the corona cases and deaths came down now the poll body is keen to conduct the polls.

The EC has sought the opinion from the state government to conduct the polls at a time when the atmosphere is favourable during dip in the cases.

On this the state government is to give its reply to the EC to decide on the polls for six MLC posts as per procedures