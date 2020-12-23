Election of Mayor of Hyderabad to be held in Feb – Magic number explained

Hyderabad: Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad will be held in the month of February as the current GHMC body has not completed its term. The term of the exiting body will end on February 10, 2021.

According to Times of India report, the gazette containing the names of the elected members of GHMC council will be published after January 10.

State Election Commission informed that the first meeting of the council must be held within one month of the publication of the gazette. In the meeting, the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad are conducted.

Term of existing GHMC council

The term of the existing GHMC council started on February 11, 2016 and it will end on February 10, 2021.

As per the GHMC Act, the five-year term of the council cannot be curtailed.

Election of Mayor of Hyderabad

In the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad, all GHMC corporators and ex-officio members cast their votes.

These ex-officio members are MLAs, MLCs and MPs whose jurisdiction falls within GHMC limits.

In GHMC, there are 52 ex-officio members. However, seven of them are not eligible to participate in the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad as they have already cast their votes in another corporation or council which fell under their jurisdiction.

Out of the remaining 45 members, 31, 10, 3 and 1 belongs to TRS, AIMIM, BJP and Congress respectively.

In the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad, both 150 corporators and 45 ex-officio members are eligible to cast their votes. In order to win the election, a party needs 98 votes which is also termed as the magic number.

How AIMIM can play a kingmaker’s role?

As TRS has 87 votes of 31 ex-officio members and 56 corporators who have won in the recently held GHMC election, it falls short of 11 votes to win the election.

In the given scenario, TRS has an option to form an alliance with AIMIM party that has won 44 coporator seats.

There is another possibility wherein, some of the corporators or ex-officio members of AIMIM party can abstain from voting in the election to allow TRS to prove its majority, Indian Express reported.