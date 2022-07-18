New Delhi: Former prime minister and MP Manmohan Singh before casting his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Former prime minister and MP Manmohan Singh casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union MoS for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: SP MP Jaya Bachchan casts her vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union MoS for Civil Aviation General VK Singh flashes the victory sign after casting his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: BJP MP Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. MDMK MP Vaiko is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: TMC MP Satrughan Sinha during voting for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani casts her vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: AAP MP Harbhajan Singh casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Congress MP P. Chidambaram casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Congress MP Sonia Gandhi casts her vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: DMK MP T.R. Baalu casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) Chennai: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami casts his vote for the election of the President, at Tamil Nadu Assembly, in Chennai, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)