Elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor for GHMC to be held after Feb 10

Hyderabad: Elections for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region will be held either on February 10 or after the date.

The State Election Commission is taking action to publish the declaration of results in the Telangana State Gazette. “After the publication of results, the first meeting of the newly elected corporation will be held for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor,” the GHMC said in a statement.

It also stated that the term of the newly elected Corporation will be five years from the date of the first meeting of the Corporation.

While speaking to Indian Express, state election commissioner, C Partha Sarathi said that the commission was in no hurry and would proceed according to the Constitution of India and the GHMC Act.

The SEC also announced that candidates who contested in the GHMC polls should submit election expenditure details before January 17 and candidates who fail to do so shall refrain from contesting in future elections.

The SEC will also hold a meeting with 30 election observers on Jan 8 to take charge of the situation and jot down the number of candidates who are yet to submit the poll expenditure.