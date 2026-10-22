Electric pole falls on car in Hyderabad’s Uppal

The number of occupants in the car and the cause of the accident are yet to be known.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
An electric polie falls on car at Uppal
An electric polie falls on car at Uppal

Hyderabad: A car allegedly travelling at high speed hit another car at Uppal on Thursday, October 22, before crashing into an electric pole, which fell on the vehicle.

A video shared on social media showed the front part of the car damaged after the pole fell on it.

Passersby and bystanders gathered near the car after the accident to check on the occupants. The number of occupants in the car and the cause of the accident are yet to be known.

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According to reports, the second car involved in the accident flipped after being rammed from behind.

When contacted, Uppal Police Inspector Y Ramalinga Reddy said no case was registered regarding the accident, since no complaint was filed.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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