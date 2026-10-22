Electric pole falls on car in Hyderabad’s Uppal

Hyderabad: A car allegedly travelling at high speed hit another car at Uppal on Thursday, October 22, before crashing into an electric pole, which fell on the vehicle.

A video shared on social media showed the front part of the car damaged after the pole fell on it.

A car allegedly driven at high speed hit another car at Uppal on Thursday, October 22, before coming to a halt after hitting an electric pole, which fell on it.



A video shared on social media showed the front part of the car damaged after the pole fell on it. Passersby and… pic.twitter.com/wmn56bRPOS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 22, 2026

Passersby and bystanders gathered near the car after the accident to check on the occupants. The number of occupants in the car and the cause of the accident are yet to be known.

According to reports, the second car involved in the accident flipped after being rammed from behind.

When contacted, Uppal Police Inspector Y Ramalinga Reddy said no case was registered regarding the accident, since no complaint was filed.