Electricity Amendment Bill not to impact agriculture sector, says Power Minister

As per Electricity Act, 2003, the subsidy to specific categories of consumers including domestic and farmers is decided by state governments.

New Delhi: The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 covers amendments related to the power sector and there is no amendment proposal related to the agriculture sector, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Power Minister R.K. Singh gave the assurance in response to a question in Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

“Further, the provision of subsidy as in the present Act i.e. Electricity Act, 2003 is not proposed to be changed and the states can continue to give subsidy to farmers and other consumers as they are doing at present,” he said.

As per Electricity Act, 2003, the subsidy to specific categories of consumers including domestic and farmers is decided by state governments.

The proposed legislation is currently under consideration of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, which is headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

Last year during the Monsoon session, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill was referred to the Parliamentary Committee by the power minister, immediately after being introduced in Lok Sabha, amid protests by opposition that it encroached upon powers of states and allows privatisation of electricity on the lines of communication sector.

