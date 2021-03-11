Electricity demand in Hyderabad may rise to 75 million by May

Hyderabad: Electricity demand in Hyderabad may rise to 75 million units by May 2021 due to the onset of summer.

Currently, the electricity consumption has reached up to 50 million units. It is likely to touch 60 million units by the end of April and 75 million units in May.

Every year, new electric connections increase with the onset of summer. It also contributes to the increase in electricity demand.

According to the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) officials, currently, the peak hour consumption is 2000 megawatt which may increase to 3500 megawatts in April-May.

In view of an increase in electricity demand, the TSSPDCL is taking necessary steps in 9 circles of the Greater Hyderabad Zone.

Meanwhile, all the commercial and industrial activities are back to normal. Metro, Railways and IT are also operating normally. These factors have also added to the demand for electricity.