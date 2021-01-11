Electricity department issues safety tips for kite flying

Hyderabad: Ahead of Makar Sankranti festival this year, The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) on Monday issued a public advisory to avoid flying kites near electrical installations.

Sankranti is one such occasion which has a tradition attached with the kite flying.

In its advisory, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of TSSPDCL, G. Raghuma Reddy said, “Before flying any kite, it’s very important to be safe. Flying kites near electrical lines and distributions transformers are dangerous and can cause accidents and also disrupt electric services, if kites get tangled in power lines.”

The electricity department also requested citizens to call on 1912 or to inform the nearby electricity office or through Mobile App or Company Website: www.tssouthernpower.com if a kite or any object gets caught in electrical lines.

The TSSPDCL has appealed to the general public to follow some simple safety tips like using cotton, linen or nylon string and not a metallic thread for the kite.