Electricity supply will not be disrupted in Telangana: Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minister for Electricity Jagadish Reddy said that the electricity sector in the state will not be affected in spite of the coal crisis in the country.

Addressing the state-level electricity employees, the minister said under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana has overcome the electricity crisis within two years and it is being supplied to every sector for 24 hours.

The minister assured that the electricity supply in the state will not be disrupted due to the current coal crisis in the country.

The minister assured the electricity employees that the Chief Minister is in favour of providing all facilities to them.

Reddy said that the electricity output at the time of Telangana formation was a mere 600 MW which has been increased to 16000 MW now.