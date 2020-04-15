Electronic, social media not under jurisdiction:PCI on Fake news

New Delhi: Replying to the complaint against unverified and fake news telecast on electronic media, news channels’ by their anchors and editors and their micro blogging handle, Press Council of India said that news channels or social media are not within the jurisdiction of the Press Council of India.

Replying to the email by the complainants, section officer, Isha Garg asked all the complainants against hatred/unverified news broadcast by electronic media, to file complaint following the set procedure if they have any grievance against print media.

It must be recalled that the Supreme Court has already shrugged its shoulder on Monday by declining to pass any interim order on the plea of a Muslim body seeking to restrain a section of media from allegedly spreading bigotry and communal hatred by linking the spread of coronavirus with the recent Nizamuddin Markaz incident, saying it would “not gag the press”.

The apex court also asked Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, which has alleged that a section of media is spreading communal hatred over last month’s Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, to implead the Press Council of India (PCI) as a party to the case.

“We think you add the Press Council of India as a party to the case,” the bench said, adding, “Press Council of India is a necessary party to the case. Implead them and thereafter we will hear this”.

However, the Press Council of India has also passed the buck saying that news channels and social media are not within the jurisdiction of PCI.

