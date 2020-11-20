Tamil Nadu: Elephant trapped in well rescued after 16-hours

Syed AzamUpdated: 20th November 2020 12:04 pm IST
representative image

Dharmapuri: A female elephant that fell into a deep well in an agricultural field here in the Panchapalli Village of Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district was finally rescued on Friday after a 16-hour long rescue operation by the fire department.

The well is known to be 100 feet deep and belongs to a farmer named Venkatachalam.

As per the Dharmapuri Fire Department, Venkatachalam had heard an Elephant’s trumpet and looked for it. He had looked inside the well while looking for the elephant and immediately called the department for help.

READ:  On Diwali, Maharashtra Covid-19 deaths, cases plummet (Roundup)

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot yesterday and have successfully rescued the elephant using two cranes.

A team of veterinary doctors and activists were also present at the spot.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Syed AzamUpdated: 20th November 2020 12:04 pm IST
Back to top button