Elephant’s death: Maneka Gandhi triggers wave of Islamophobia

Hyderabad: Following the pregnant elephant’s death caused by explosives in Palakkad district in Kerala, BJP MP and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is trying to communalise the issue by spreading hate with false claim against Muslim majority district of Kerala.
Making hostile comments, Mrs. Gandhi falsely claimed that the incident occurred in Malappuram. Taking to Twitter, Maneka said that Malappuram is notorious for its criminal activities. She wrote: “Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it. I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action”
Portraying Malappuram, a district with a majority of Muslims, as “India’s most violent district”, Maneka Gandhi said talking to ANI, “It’s murder,Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it’s India’s most violent district.For instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds & dogs die at one time: Maneka Gandhi,BJP MP&animal rights activist on elephant’s death after being fed cracker-stuffed pineapple”
Islamophobia
Thousands of BJP twitter handles began spreading Islamophobia following her tweet.
Incident occurred in Palakkad, not in Malappuram
It must be noted that that the incident occurred in Palakkad and not in Malappuram as falsely claimed by Maneka Gandhi. Forest officials told that the wild elephant had left the forests of the Silent Valley in Palakkad district and wandered into the nearby village in search of food where she found the pineapple.
Several twitter users tried to expose the misleading comments by Maneka Gandhi:
Crime rate: Sultanpur vs Malappuram
A twitterati compares crime rate in Malappuram to that in Sultanpur which is Maneka Gandhi’s constituency after the minister alleged that Malappuram is known for its intense criminal activity.
