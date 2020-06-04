Elephant’s death: Maneka Gandhi triggers wave of Islamophobia

Hyderabad: Following the pregnant elephant’s death caused by explosives in Palakkad district in Kerala, BJP MP and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is trying to communalise the issue by spreading hate with false claim against Muslim majority district of Kerala.

Making hostile comments, Mrs. Gandhi falsely claimed that the incident occurred in Malappuram. Taking to Twitter, Maneka said that Malappuram is notorious for its criminal activities. She wrote: “Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it. I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action”

Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it.

I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action pic.twitter.com/ii09qmb7xW — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) June 3, 2020

Portraying Malappuram, a district with a majority of Muslims, as “India’s most violent district”, Maneka Gandhi said talking to ANI, “It’s murder,Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it’s India’s most violent district.For instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds & dogs die at one time: Maneka Gandhi,BJP MP&animal rights activist on elephant’s death after being fed cracker-stuffed pineapple”

It's murder,Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it's India's most violent district.For instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds & dogs die at one time: Maneka Gandhi,BJP MP&animal rights activist on elephant's death after being fed cracker-stuffed pineapple pic.twitter.com/OtLHsuiuAq — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Islamophobia

Thousands of BJP twitter handles began spreading Islamophobia following her tweet.

World, India hindus are not the only target of ill minded terrorist muslims.

They are targetting animals too now..

Whatever they can kill and eat, they are doing…

For other animals, they are feeding them poison

Shame on islam#Muslims#Coronavirus #Cyclone #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/99g9iCKzKh — SUMIT FOR YOU! (@itssumitjain) June 3, 2020

Why Malappuram is notorious for it's anti animal stance is because of this demography . pic.twitter.com/LZqJxlAOkh — Bharat Mata ki jai🚩🚩 (@GDhruv1998) June 3, 2020

Indian Izlamists have a particular hatred for #Elephant, cows, and monkeys because these #AnimalPeople are symbols of Hindu faith system



The brutal murder of the pregnant #elephant in Kerala's Muslim majority Malappuram district is perhaps part of this same hateful mindset pic.twitter.com/0LeC9KyQgp — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) June 3, 2020

Demography says it all pic.twitter.com/ZUuKIGm1Cw — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Hindu Le Nibba ♥ (@JaiHindtiger) June 3, 2020

Incident occurred in Palakkad, not in Malappuram

It must be noted that that the incident occurred in Palakkad and not in Malappuram as falsely claimed by Maneka Gandhi. Forest officials told that the wild elephant had left the forests of the Silent Valley in Palakkad district and wandered into the nearby village in search of food where she found the pineapple.

Several twitter users tried to expose the misleading comments by Maneka Gandhi:

The incident of killing #Elephant took place in Palakkad district of Kerala.



Muslim majority district Malappuram has always been a target for the sangh brigade for known reasons.



This 'Animal right activist' has used the opportunity to demonise the people of the district. https://t.co/P3bMa9JTqW — Aysha Renna (@AyshaRenna) June 3, 2020

#RIPHumanity



FACT CHECK:



1. It is Palakkad District not Malappuram where the #Elephant incident happened.



2. The trap was set for boars not elephants. Elephants have keen sense of smell and very intelligent to avoid these kind of booby traps.



1/2

https://t.co/vxgyRbr4gO — Mohd. Abdul Sattar (@SattarFarooqui) June 4, 2020

The elephant incident in fact happened in Palakkad district. Maneka Gandhi has deliberately cited Malappuram, a Muslim majority district, and now it's been changed into a communal issue https://t.co/JbneMN7zTK — Asheem PK (@peekeymon) June 3, 2020

So many sanghi fakees are seizing the chance to spread islamophobia as that is their only job. It never happened in Malappuram, but in palakkad. #ElephantDeath — Abdul Khadir Atpt (@KhadirAtpt) June 3, 2020

What is the Malappuram connection in this incident ? pregnant elephant was killed in Thiruvizhamkunnu in Palakkad district !#Elephant #elephantkerala #PregnantElephant — Nisha Purushothaman (@NishaPurushoth2) June 4, 2020

And a reality is..The narrative that the elephant was 'offered the pineapple filled with firecrackers by some locals' is wrong. It was a trap for wild boars. It is called panni padakkam The elephant was an unintentional target.

(This is not to play down or justify the brutal act) — Sherlockholmes_Kerala (@TweetssofVJN) June 3, 2020

Hey Communal Hate peddling Minister ….



Its happened in Thiruvizhamkunnu , Ambalappara , PALAKKAD District



NOT Malappuram. — Name Cannot be blank (@al_ameen17) June 3, 2020

No, this did not happen in Malappuram.

It happened in Thiruvizhamkunnu in Palakkad district.



Investigation is underway but in all probability, this was an accident. This method(not legal) is used against Wild Boars for protecting farmlands(പന്നിപ്പടക്കം) 1/2 — Ashams K Thomas (@Ashamsthomas) June 3, 2020

Crime rate: Sultanpur vs Malappuram

A twitterati compares crime rate in Malappuram to that in Sultanpur which is Maneka Gandhi’s constituency after the minister alleged that Malappuram is known for its intense criminal activity.

