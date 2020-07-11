Elevated Corridor to be constructed from Indira Park to VST

Hyderabad: Minister of MA & UD KT Rama Rao along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of a four-lane bi-directional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST (Phase-I) and construction of a second level three-lane bi-directional grade separator from Ram Nagar to Baghlingampally (phase –II). The will cost Rs. 426 Crores at Indira Park Road here.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of MA & UD KT Rama Rao said that as per the Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao’s vision all-round development activities taking place in the city to turn a Hyderabad into a global city. In order to provide infrastructure with Rs. 6,000 crores under SRDP, construction of skyways, flyovers, and underpasses undertaken.

Furthermore, the minister said that even the Bangalore city is facing traffic problem due to this which renders investors hesitant to set up their businesses. During the lockdown, more number of works were completed in a short time. “The amount of work to be done in 10 months will be completed within two months as there is no traffic problem at the construction site. Special focus will be taken to complete this project during the early period,” he added.

Similarly, by the HRDCL number of link roads and slip roads undertaken to reduce the traffic load on main roads as well as reduction of time and distance to the commuters and it also helps reduction in pollution.

KTR stated that to provide better facilities to maintain 709 kilometres of road length given to the private agencies. Steps taken to speed up the Amberpet flyover works as requested by the Central Minister and Amberpet MLA. With the cooperation of the Central Government and with the Central Minister, some of the development works taken up on road works at Rasoolpura, he further requested to cooperation in utilising army land for development of two skyways f 18 kilometers towards the Napur and Ramagundam side, each with a total of 36 kilometres with the traffic problem easing on highways.

With regard to fighting with COVID-19, the KTR said that the GHMC is doing its best and he lauded the service of sanitation and entomology wings to control the spread of corona. In recognition of their services, the government has given incentives for three months. He further appealed the citizens to cooperate in land acquisition for road widening and development of city.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said that the Telangana State Capital Hyderabad city is fast developing by providing basic infrastructure in all fronts. He recalled that the earlier proposal for construction of flyover discussions came during various governments of unified Andhra Pradesh for the past 20 years, now he is happy and thanked people on behalf of the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency people to the Chief Minister and Minister MA&UD for taking up this project. With this project, the long-standing traffic problem eases at RTC Crossroads as it is very well known as a junction of more theaters at a place. With the constructions of flyovers, underpasses, road widening works it helps to improve the standard of living and helps in attracting investors to the city.