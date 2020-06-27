Eleven cadets of TSSP tested positive for Covid-19

Hyderabad: 11 cadets of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) under training at TSSP Battalion I at Yousufguda tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the cadets have mild symptoms of the corona virus, since they were tested positive they were placed under isolation in the battalion. While 7 more policemen working at various police stations across Hyderabad were tested positive for dreaded virus.

An assistant commissioner of police of the Hyderabad city too proved out to positive for COVID-19.

The west zone in Hyderabad has been severly affected by COVID-19 and all of them had been placed under quarantine. Till now , the number of positive cases among police officers has crossed 200, which includes four IPS officers from Hyderabad.