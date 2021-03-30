ELEVEN SIGNS OF LOVE FOR THE BELOVED PROPHET SALLALLAHO ALAIHI WA SALLAM

Someone who claims that he/she loves another will prefer that person to all others, he will also prefer what they like, if it were otherwise then he would be acting and his love would not be sincere. The following signs will be apparent in those who truly love the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam,

First: The first sign of love for the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, is that he/she will follow his example, apply his prophetic way in words, deeds, obedience to his commands, avoidance of whatever he prohibited and adopt his manner in times of ease, hardship, joy and disappointment. Allah says, ”Say, [O Muhammad], “If you should love Allah , then follow me, [so] Allah will love you and forgive you your sins.”[Aal Imran : 31]

Second: The second sign is that he/she will set aside his own desires and appetite in preference to the law established and encouraged by the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam. Allah says, ”Those before them who had made their dwelling in the abode (City of Medina), and because of their belief love those who have emigrated to them; they do not find any (envy) in their chests for what they have been given and prefer them above themselves, even though they themselves have a need.” [al Hashr : 9]

Third: The third sign is that a person’s anger of others is only for the sake of seeking the pleasure of Allah. Anas, Malik’s son was told by the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, ”My son, if you can refrain from holding a grudge in your heart from morning to evening, then do so.” He then added, “My son, that is part of my prophetic way. Whosoever revives my way has loved me, and whosoever loves me is with me in the Garden.” [Sunan Tirmidh, Kitab al-Ilm, Vol. 4, Page 151]

If a person possesses this fine quality, then he/she has perfect love for Allah and His Messenger. If he is found to be slightly lacking in this quality then his love is imperfect, but not devoid of it. The proof of this is found in the saying of the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, when a person faced punishment for imbibing. As the person was about to receive his punishment a man cursed the offender, whereupon the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, said, ”Do not curse him. He loves Allah and His Messenger.”[Sahih Bukhari, Kitab al-Hudood, Vol. 3, Page 133]

Fourth: The fourth sign is that one mentions the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, in abundance – whosoever loves something, it is constantly upon his tongue. [Al Shifa bi Ta’reefi Huqooq al-Mustafa, Vol. 2, Page 32]

Fifth: The fifth sign is yearning to meet the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam. Every lover yearns to be with their beloved. When the tribe of Ash’arites approached Medina, they were heard chanting, “Tomorrow, we will be with those we love, Muhammad and his Companions!” [Dalail an-Nabuwwah lil Bayhaqi, Vol. 5, Page 351]

Sixth: The sixth sign is that as well as the remembrance of the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, someone who loves him will be found praising and respecting him whenever he is mentioned and display humility, and lower himself when he hears his name. We are told by Isaac At -Tujibi that after the passing of the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, whenever the Companions heard his name they became humble, their skin trembled and they wept. As for the other followers of the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, some experienced the same out of love and yearning for him, whereas others did so out of respect and esteem. [Al Shifa bi Ta’reefi Huqooq al-Mustafa, Vol. 2, Page 33]

Seventh: The seventh sign is the love expressed for the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, and the People of his House, and his Companions – the Emigrants (Muhajirun) and the Helpers (Ansar) alike for his sake. A person with this sign will be found hostile to those who hate them.

Of Al Hasan and Al Hussain, may Allah be pleased with them, the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, said, “O Allah, I love them, so please love them.”

Al-Hasan said that the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, also said, “O Allah, I love him, so love the one who loves him.” Of his two grandsons, the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, also said, “Whosoever loves them, loves me.” Then he SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam said: “Whosoever loves me, loves Allah. Whosoever hates them hates me and whosoever hates me hates Allah.”

The Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, said, ”Do not make my companions targets after me! Whosoever loves them loves them it is because they love me, and whosoever hates them it is through their hatred of me. Whosoever harms them, harms me. Whosoever does something to hurt me does it is as if it is hurtful to Allah. Whosoever does something that appears to be hurtful to Allah is about to be seized.”

Of his family, the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, said referring to Hadrat Fatima, may Allah be pleased with her, ”She is part of me, whosoever hates her hates me.”

The Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, told Hadrat Ayesha to love Osama, Zaid’s son because he loves him. [Sunan Tirmidhi, Kitab al-Manaqib, Vol. 5, Page 342]

The Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, spoke of the Helpers (Ansar) saying, “The sign of certain faith is love for the Ansar, whereas the sign of hypocrisy is hatred for them.”

Omar’s son tells us that the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, said, “Whosoever loves the Arabs loves them because he loves me. Whereas whosoever hates them hates them because of their hatred of me.” [Al Shifa bi Ta’reefi Huqooq al-Mustafa, Vol 2, Page 34]

The fact is when someone loves another, he loves everything that person loves, and this was indeed the case with the Companions. When Anas (may Allah be pleased with him) saw the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, eating a piece of pumpkin, he said, “From that day I loved pumpkins.”[Al Shifa bi Ta’reefi Huqooq al-Mustafa, Vol. 2, Page 34]

Al-Hasan, the grandson of the Prophet, may the peace of Allah be upon them, went with Jafar to Salma and asked her to prepare some food the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, used to eat. [Shamail Tirmidhi, Page 155]

Omar (may Allah be pleased with him) once saw the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, wearing a pair of yellow coloured sandals, so he too wore a pair of the same colour.

Eighth: The eighth sign is hatred of anyone who hates Allah and His Messenger, praise and peace be upon him. Such people are those who show hostility towards to Allah and His Messenger. Believers having this sign avoid all who oppose the prophetic way, and are in opposition to those who introduce innovations into the prophetic way (that are against the spirit of Islam) and find the law he established burdensome. Allah says, “You shall find no nation believing in Allah and the Last Day loving anyone that opposes Allah and His Messenger.” [al Mujadilah : 22]

Ninth: The ninth sign is found in those who love the Qur’an which the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, brought, by which the Prophet and they were guided. When asked about the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, Hadrat Ayesha, may Allah be pleased with her, said, “His character was that of the Qur’an.” Part of the love of the Qur’an is listening to its recitation, acting according to it, understanding it, keeping within its bounds and the love of Prophet Muhammad’s way. [Al Shifa bi Ta’reefi Huqooq al-Mustafa, Vol. 2, Page 35]

Sahl, Abdullah’s son (may Allah be pleased with them) spoke of this sign saying, “The sign of loving Allah is love of the Qur’an. The sign of loving the Qur’an is the love of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him). The sign of loving the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, is love of his prophetic way. The sign of loving the prophetic way is the love of the Hereafter. The sign of loving the Hereafter is hatred for this world. The sign of hatred for this world is that you do not amass any of it except for provisions and what you need to arrive safely with in the Hereafter.” [Al Shifa bi Ta’reefi Huqooq al-Mustafa, Vol. 2, Page 35]

Masood’s son (may Allah be pleased with him) said, ”No one needs to ask himself about anything other than the Qur’an, if he loves the Qur’an then he loves Allah and His Messenger” praise and peace be upon him.[Bayhaqi fil Aadaab, Page 522]

Tenth: The tenth sign of love for the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, is to have mercy on his nation by advising them well, striving for the betterment of their interest and removing anything that is harmful from them in the same way that the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, was “gentle and merciful to the believers.”[al-Taubah : 128]

Eleventh: The eleventh sign of perfect love is found in whosoever restricts himself through self-denial, preferring poverty to the attractions of the world. The Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, told Abu Sa’id Al Khudri (may Allah be pleased with him), “Poverty for those of you who love me flows quicker than a flood from a mountain’s peak to its base.” [Sunan Tirmidhi, Kitab az-Zuhd, Vol. 4, Page 7]

A man came to the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, and said, “O Messenger of Allah peace and blessings of Allah be upon him), I love you.” The Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam, warned, “Be careful of what you say.” The man repeat his love for him thrice, whereupon the Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Aalihi wa Sallam told him, “If you love me prepare yourself quickly for poverty.” [Sunan Tirmidhi, Kitab az-Zuhd, Vol. 4, Page 7]

O Dear Almighty ALLAH! We ask you of filling our Hearts with the true and immense Love of your Beloved Habeeb Kareem Alaihi afDalus Salati wa at-Tasleem. Keep us alive on His Sunnah and bless us with the death on Iman in the Beloved City of your Beloved Prophet SallAllaho Alaihi wa Sallam and make our Cessation with Ahl al-Baqee’ ash-Sharif… Aameen!!