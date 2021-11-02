Eleven-year-old child needs help to undergo FONTAN procedure

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old child requires to undergo ‘FONTAN procedure’ in which the blood supply from heart is directed to the lungs without having to go through the ventricle.

Shaik Rauf, 11, is the second son of Shaik Saber, who is a daily wage painter from Kurnool District of AP.

According to a press note from Helping Hand Foundation Rauf was born with congenital heart defect called Tricuspid atresia, a condition in which the valve between two chambers is not formed, which restricts the blood flow in the chambers.

The child underwent the first surgery in 2011 in which blood flow was corrected (Bidirectional Glenn procedure). He has recovered well and was advised to undergo second surgery after he grows up and gains weight. The first surgery was done at Care Hospitals under Arogyasri scheme of the State government.

Rauf is now suffering from shortness of breath and slight exertion and is unable to attend school regularly. He is required to undergo FONTAN procedure, in which the blood supply from heart is directed to the lungs without having to go through the ventricle. This procedure in mandatory for long term survival of the child and is a standard procedure for children with this condition, the note said.

“The cost of surgery is Rs 3 lakh. It can be carried out as soon as the money is collected… We appeal to the people to come forward and give a new lease of life to the child,” it added.

For further details the child’s family can be contacted on 91 9441658163.