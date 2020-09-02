Elimination of TB govt’s priority despite pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Sep 2 : Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated on Wednesday that elimination of tuberculosis is a priority for the Indian government, while adding that the government is committed to scaling up access for free diagnosis through rapid molecular tests, provide information on drug resistance and also free treatment for TB patients.

“We are also committed to provide best-quality drugs and regimens, financial and nutritional support to patients, he said during a digital interaction with Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director of Stop TB partnership, an international organisation working to end tuberculosis.

Harsh Vardhan also added that the government is committed to the use of digital technologies for notification and adherence and linking with interface of non-governmental agencies to strengthen private sector engagement.

He assured that despite the country grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is reminded of its goal to eliminate TB. “The health department and health officials in all the states are constantly reminded about the target of elimination of TB by 2025. Through our efforts on fighting COVID, we have shown to the world that India can be a role model for other countries as we have achieved self-reliance in terms of domestic manufacturing of masks and PPE kits”, he stated.

“India, under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accorded a high priority for ending tuberculosis in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of 2030, and stepping forward as a leader for a TB-free world”, Harsh Vardhan said during the digital interaction.

In recent years, India has already taken several critical steps to showcase itself as a leader for a TB-free world, with impressive and ambitious policies and plans, he emphasised.

Source: IANS

