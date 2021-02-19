Elizabeth Olsen is ‘very aware’ of how nepotism played its part in her career

By Mansoor|   Updated: 19th February 2021 11:25 pm IST
Photo: Hollywood Actor Elizabeth Olsen (Source: Google/celebmafia)

Washington: Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen recently admitted that she’s “very aware” of how nepotism in Hollywood has played a hand in launching her career, following the success of her older siblings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

According to E! News, recently during an interview with, the Marvel star admitted that nepotism might have played a role in her Hollywood success. She said, “Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it.”

Fans first knew Elizabeth as the little sister to TV darlings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who famously landed their breakout role as Michelle on ‘Full House’ in 1987. Though her last name might ring some bells for fans of the ABC sitcom, Elizabeth has been intent on striking out on her own.

She was adamant in her interview that she’s not trying to take advantage of her sisters’ fame. Elizabeth said, “And of course, I’ve always wanted to do it alone.”

Elizabeth Olsen’s mother Jarnett Olsen was a ballerina, while her sisters went on to launch the fashion label ‘The Row’ in 2006.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Updated: 19th February 2021 11:25 pm IST
Back to top button